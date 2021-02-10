WATERFORD (WFSB) - Showing some love tonight in Waterford, where three restaurants are teaming up to share their food in a random act of kindness.
Mike Buscetto is a restauranteur, but at midday today he was a deliveryman, delivering dozens of donated grinders and personal pizzas to the cashiers and staff on the frontline at Shop Rite Grocery store in New London.
"“To be able to get recognized from you it’s heartfelt and overwhelming, thank you very much," Ken Capano said.
“The cashiers and all the employees we know what you’ve been going thru, we just wanted to let you know we didn’t forget about you," Buscetto said.
Waterford’s Youth and Family Service is responsible for their “random acts of kindness” program. A couple of times a week they’ll pick a group then surprise them with a delicious hot lunch or dinner.
“Yea really there’s no script to it," Buscetto said. "It’s just like yea, you know what we thought of this person let’s do it.”
That puts the kitchens in motion - At supreme pizza.
“It's our community. We grew up here, we played little league here we have our friends here," Nik Matsas said. “We’re giving back always whatever we can do to help.”
Also helping and giving back Crown Pizza - making pies and grinders.
"Now it’s not about making money, it's about paying the bills keeping our employees, families and helping other families," Tina Vitsas said.
Like those giving back every day at the Gemma Moran food bank - today - they’re being blessed with a random act of kindness.
"It just solidifies that we’re doing a good job - and feed the community and they appreciate it," said food bank coordinator Lamar Spruill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.