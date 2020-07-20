EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were shot overnight at a credit union in East Hartford, according to police.
Officers said they responded to the parking lot of the American Eagle Financial Credit just before 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a large gathering.
They said they found a female party that had self-extricated herself from a vehicle after being shot.
She was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Officials also located two other parties who had sustained gunshot wounds.
They were taken to an area hospital for treatment and their conditions remain unknown at this time.
Investigators said that this is the second night in a row that people have congregated at the credit union parking lot.
Trash, including cans, cups and alcoholic beverages were left at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the East Hartford Police Department at 860-528-4401.
