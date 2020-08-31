HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eversource has been making headlines for increased rates and huge power outages after a recent tropical storm.
Also making the news are three state lawmakers who work for Eversource and some see this as a conflict of interest.
Connecticut has a part-time legislature and most lawmakers have other jobs because the annual salary for many legislators is roughly $30,000.
Three Republican senators work for the largest utility company in the state.
One of them is Senator Kevin Witkos, who is a community relations coordinator for Eversource.
Channel 3 asked Witkos about the perception that there may be a conflict.
“If there is some legislation that directly affected Eversource, I recuse myself from the legislation. Being a former police officer for 28 years, I hold integrity to the highest degree, and I don’t want anybody to think that I would have done some to benefit my employer versus the people I represent,” Witkos said.
Witkos says it’s different because Connecticut has a part-time legislator. If it was a full-time, the rules may be different.
Along with Witkos, John Kissel and George Logan, also work for Eversouce.
Channel 3 asked the Office of State Ethics if there is a conflict of interest.
"Based on the current law, no. Legislators are permitted to take official action that impacts outside employers provided they do not derive direct financial gain themselves or their immediate family members, that is their spouse or children," said Peter Leandowski, Office of State Ethics.
The Executive Director for the Office of State Ethics says as long as there's not quid pro quo, it's okay.
"Certain states have more stringent rules because they have full time legislators," Lewandowski said.
Witkos says he's not voted on several energy bills and senators Kissel and Logan have done the same.
George Logan works for the Aquarian Water Company, which is owned by Eversouce. He says, "even though the rules permit me to vote on these matters, I often choose not to because I want to go above and beyond to ensure the public that there is no potential conflict."
The head of the Ethics Commission says lawmakers are not required to come forward and see an opinion on whether they have a conflict, but it's recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.