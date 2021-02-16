MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police say a shots fired incident that led to a car crash shut down West Main Street in Meriden in Tuesday afternoon.
Meriden police said around 2:15 p.m., officers received multiple calls about shots fired in the area.
There were reports of a car being chased by an SUV. Officials said the SUV fled the area and the car being chased crashed into a building on West Main Street.
The three occupants inside the car fled from the scene on foot, but they were caught a few blocks away.
Police said two handguns were found in the possession of the three suspects.
Meriden police are still searching for the SUV involved and said no additional details about the description of the car or the suspects inside were available.
No injuries were reported.
Police said there does not seem to be any immediate danger to the public as this seems to be a targeted incident.
Anyone with information on the shots fired incident or the SUV involved is asked to contact Meriden Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.