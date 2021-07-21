HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three teenagers were taken into custody for their involvement in a vehicle theft.
It happened Tuesday at the Church Street School.
Police say the owner of the vehicle had gone inside the school, but left the keys in the ignition.
That's when a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds, all from Hamden, made their move, hopped in, and took off towards Chester Street.
A Hamden officer found the vehicle a short time after it had been reported stolen disabled in the area of Benham Street.
He witnessed the three teens get out and flee the scene on foot.
All three were found hiding in the backyard of a residence on Vantage Road.
They were subsequently arrested and charged with first degree larceny and interfering with a police officer.
The teens were later released to the custody of their parents.
They are scheduled to appear in juvenile court in New Haven at a later date.
Let it be known that teens committing felonies will be tried, and sentenced if found guilty, as adults.
