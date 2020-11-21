NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Three teenagers are behind bars after police found them asleep in a stolen and that some of them had warrants out for their arrests.
According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, the National Insurance Crime Bureau notified police that there were multiple stolen vehicles in the area of Greenwood Street in the city's Hill North section.
Officer Christopher Lawrence canvassed the area and was able to locate a stolen Ford Fusion that was parked outside of 25-27 Greenwood Street.
The vehicle was found to be already running and three juveniles were sleeping inside.
Officer Lawrence tried to open the doors, but found that they were locked, prompting him to smash open the driver's side window using the window punch located on his pocketknife to unlock the doors.
The operator of the vehicle, a 15-year-old male, and the front seat passenger, a 14-year-old male, were taken out of the Fusion and detained.
At some point, the backseat passenger, a 13-year-old male, pulled a firearm out of his waistband, forcing the officers on scene to take out their firearms.
Officials were able to get the 13-year-old to drop his firearm and subsequently detained him as well.
Police also located a firearm on the driver after a pat down.
Both firearms that were recovered from the two teens each had one bullet in the chamber.
All three juveniles were placed under arrest.
It was later determined that the driver had three warrants out for his arrest, with two of those being out of New Haven for drug-related charges and for violating probation.
The other warrant was issued out of Stratford for burglary.
Additionally, the backseat passenger also had two warrants out for his arrest, one out of New Haven and the other out of West Haven, both on stolen vehicle-related charges.
Police also charged the driver and the backseat passenger with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapon in a motor vehicle, second degree larceny, and second degree conspiracy to commit larceny.
The front seat passenger was charged with second degree larceny and second degree conspiracy to commit larceny.
Officer Lawrence sustained minor cuts to his hand upon breaking the window.
No other injuries were reported.
New Haven Police also recovered three additional stolen vehicles from the area.
