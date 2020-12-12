Norwich Head-On Crash
(Photo provided by Norwich Fire Department)

NORWICH, CT (WFSB0 - Two people were taken to an area hospital after a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Norwich.

Officials say they responded to Rt. 97 around 1:15 Saturday afternoon to find that a car, a pickup, and a box truck were involved in a crash.

Of the three vehicles involved, the car and the box truck had collided head-on.

An adult and a child were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other parties received medical treatment at the scene.

Fire officials credit the design of the vehicles for helping save the occupants' lives and for the good Samaritans that helped step in to assist prior to when first responders arrived on scene.

Norwich Police continue to investigate.

