NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk are investigating after three vehicles were struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon.
According to Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler, officers responded to Suncrest Road in Colonial Village for a report of shots fired.
It was later determined that a group of individuals in a white sedan pulled up and fired shots at another group that was standing in the complex before taking off.
No injuries were reported, but officials did find evidence that three vehicles in the area had been struck by gunfire.
This incident remains under investigation by the Norwalk Police Detectives Bureau.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwalk Police at 203-854-3011.
