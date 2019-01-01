NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London police are investigating a home invasion that occurred on Monday evening.
Police were called to a home on Prest Street around 11:28 p.m.
The call was received from a person at L&M Hospital.
It was determined that between two and three suspects forced their way into an apartment after a door A
victim was hit in the head with an unknown object and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Three victims in the apartment were tied up and threated with weapons.
Police said this does not appear to be a random act.
Anyone with information is asked to call New London police.
