WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Three Waterbury residents are facing charges, accused of selling heroin throughout the city.
Amid an ongoing effort to combat the heroin and fentanyl crisis, Waterbury Police Department’s Vice and Intelligence Division, Street Crimes Unit (SCU), Gang Task Force (GTF) and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) executed search warrants on three homes Wednesday morning.
The warrants stemmed from an ongoing investigation into three different targets who reportedly worked together to distribute heroin.
At a home on Oak Street, officers arrested 39-year-old Efrem “Duke” Collins. Inside his home, officers found $32,845 in cash, 139 individual bags of marijuana (486.5 grams), nine (9) bags of heroin and 16.5 grams of crack cocaine.
Collins was charged with possession of an ounce or more of heroin, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, illegal possession near a school zone, and sale of cannabis over 8 ounces.
He was released on a $500,000 bond.
Officers also went to a home on Lounsbury Street and arrested 24-year-old Kupenda “Momma” Bond, who was another target of this operation.
Inside her home officers found various amounts of drug paraphernalia, glassine bags and scales, 1,160 bags of heroin, 3.6 grams of raw heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, 202 grams of marijuana, one Glock handgun magazine, .31 caliber Derringer powder pistol and $464 in cash.
Bond was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of an ounce or more of heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a drug factory, illegal possession near a school zone, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and illegal sale or transfer of a firearm.
She’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
The third home officers went to was on Industry Lane. That’s where they arrested 24-year-old James Black.
Inside the home officers found several amounts of packaging material, three handgun magazines, a box of ammunition, $2751 in cash, and 3,068 bags of heroin.
Black was charged with possession of an ounce or more of heroin and operating a drug factory and was held on a $500,000 bond.
