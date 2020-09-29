WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two more schools in Waterbury are being impacted by positive coronavirus cases.
On Tuesday, the district was notified of three additional cases at two separate schools.
Chase Elementary School had two in-person positive cases. The district said both classes will transition to distance learning through October 9.
The district was also notified on Tuesday of an in-person case at North End Middle School. Due to the information given through contact tracing, the school will not close.
On Monday, the district said Waterbury Arts Magnet School students will be remote learning until Sept. 30 after a positive COVID-19 case.
Waterbury Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said the district was notified that a staff member from Waterbury Arts Magnet School tested positive on Monday night.
In-person classes will resume for the school on October 1.
“In all cases, per the District’s established protocol, the city’s Contact Tracing Team was engaged immediately and the appropriate notifications were made. The schools are cleaned and disinfected thoroughly as per defined protocol. We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff,” Dr. Ruffin said.
The staff member who tested positive has been instructed to stay home and quarantine for 10 days, according to the district.
The students who tested positive were also instructed to stay home for 10 days to self-isolate.
