HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Three women were arrested in connection to their involvement in a home invasion.
Police responded to a home on Lexington Street on Monday around 7:30 p.m. for the report of a fight.
A 20-year-old who lived in the home told police that three women forced their way into her home and one of them assaulted her.
The victim sustained injuries to her head, eye, neck, and wrist. The suspects also stole items including a wallet, money, and marijuana.
Shortly after the incident, an officer would the three suspects, identified as 21-year-old Brianna Frederick, 26-year-old Yvonne Kelley, and 21-year-old Kiyesha Smith.
They were charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, second-degree robbery and several other charges.
They will be in court on October 3.
(1) comment
they're lucky to be alive
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.