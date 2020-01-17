NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Three women are accusing a local theater director of sexually assaulting them in new lawsuits.
The women say the director, Daniel Checovetes, assaulted them as minors while working for three different theaters.
The victims say some of the assaults even happened at the theaters and that officials which each of the theaters should have seen the warning signs.
“They should have known this conduct was occurring, they should have done something,” said Tim Ramsey, attorney for a victim.
Three new lawsuits accused Checovetes, a local theater director, of sexually abusing minors. The lawsuits, filed Wednesday in Waterbury court, also blame three theaters for not stopping the behavior.
The Naugatuck Teen Theater, the Landmark Theater and Thomaston Opera House, and the Warner Stage Company were all named in the lawsuits.
Theater blogger Chris Peterson says Checovetes is respected as a lighting and technical director.
“In Connecticut community theaters, especially the ones that have a low budget, having a talent like that is special,” Peterson said.
But three women say Checovetes sexually assaulted them between 2010 and 2016. A lawyer for the women says they were between the ages of 14 and 17 at the time. The alleged conduct includes everything from touching to intercourse.
“It’s horrible abuse. It certainly encompassed that kind of conduct,” Ramsey said.
The lawsuit doesn’t detail the incidents. It does say the women suffered physical injuries including acts of self-harm and severe emotional injuries.
The lawsuits also point the blame at the theaters, saying they knew or should have known that Checovetes was sexually abusing the girls.
Channel 3 went to Checovete’s Southington home on Friday, but no one answered. Channel 3 also reached out to each of the theaters but got no response.
The lawsuits claim the theaters failed to properly monitor and supervise Checovetes and that they failed to investigate or report suspicious activity.
“I had heard about these going back about two years almost,” Peterson said.
Checovetes most recently worked at Little Theater in Manchester. As of Friday, his name no longer appeared on the website and when Channel 3 reached out to the company, they did not return our calls.
Channel 3 also reached out to the police departments for the towns of the theaters and in Southington where Checovetes lives. Manchester and Naugatuck Police say they have no complaints against him.
The other departments have not returned our requests.
