SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Some thrift stores are starting the new year with a large boost in donations.
A recent uptick in donations might have trickled from the small screen into real life.
You could say business is booming at the Second Chance Shop in Simsbury.
Not necessarily in sales, but in donations.
“There is something therapeutic because you feel like you’re not just throwing it away but you’re letting some else have it and letting someone else enjoy it,” said Sue Basil, the Second Chance Shop.
Sue basil knows this well.
As a volunteer she’s always thumbing through her closet to see what she doesn’t wear anymore by asking this honest question:
“And, I say ‘you know, I really haven’t worn that in over a year. Am I really going to wear that,’” said Basil.
A few towns over in Avon, it seems people are asking themselves this same question.
“We are seeing a trend year over year in January. We’re up 25 percent in donations,” said Jeremy Mooser, Director of Communications at Goodwill.
At Goodwill, the trend shows people might be getting a jumpstart in their spring cleaning.
“Most people donate during the summer, during the summer months. It is a bit of a surprise to see this increase right now,” Mooser said.
People donate their things for different reason. And while thrift stores can’t pinpoint what’s causing this trend, some wonder if it might have something to do with a show.
In the Netflix show, “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” this host is cleaning house.
These families are looking to get their house in order but it’s nearly impossible with what some might call hoarding.
Thrift stores say it’s hard to say whether life is imitating art or if people are entering the new year with a clean slate.
At the moment, they’re hoping the trend doesn’t end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.