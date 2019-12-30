HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Meteorologists at Channel 3 have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and icy conditions continue through the day into Tuesday morning.
An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Northern Litchfield County until 7 a.m., and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the rest of Northern Connecticut until 7 a.m., said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Residents will continue to see periods of rain, drizzle, and sleet in addition to freezing rain in the higher elevations.
DePrest said ice will continue to accumulate on trees and power lines, especially in Northern Litchfield County where there has already been a significant accumulation of ice.
Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 30-37, as the storm wanes by daybreak Monday morning.
There is a possibility for branches and power lines to snap, and power outages cannot be ruled out in northwestern Connecticut.
