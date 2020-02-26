HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Steadier rain that arrives overnight Wednesday into Thursday may include rumbles of thunder.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a storm system will track west of New England by Wednesday night.
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Before the steady rain arrives, it will be overcast with spotty and light showers throughout the day.
"There will be some drizzle and areas of fog as well," Haney said. "A northeasterly flow of cool air will keep highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees in some locations."
Overnight lows are expected to be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
"The storm will develop close to the coast, and it's this system that will move directly over Connecticut," Haney said. "Rain will become steadier and heavier [Wednesday night], and you might even hear some thunder in the pre-dawn hours."
The rain is expected to end later Thursday and partial clearing should follow.
"The morning commute will be wet, but rain will end before midday," Haney said.
Then, wind gusts could get up to 40 mph.
Temperatures should range from 45 to 50 degrees but will drop into the 20s by Thursday night.
It'll be blustery and much colder, as wind chills dip into the single digits and teens.
It'll feel much more like winter again for the end of the week.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.