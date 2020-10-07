HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A potent storm system that is moving across New England on Wednesday is going to bring windy conditions and the potential for showers or thunderstorms this evening.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Windham, Tolland and Hartford counties until 6 p.m.
A wind advisory went into effect for the entire state at 2 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m. on Thursday.
As of 7 p.m. Eversource reported that 21,325 customers were without power and United Illuminating reported 547 customers without power as strong storms and gusty winds moved through the state.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was issued by Channel 3.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm system will drag a fast-moving cold front across Connecticut Wednesday evening.
"Gusts to 45-55 mph could cause isolated power outages since many trees are still fully leafed," DePrest said.
He said while showers and any thunderstorms that pop up will end by mid-evening, we'll be left with a gusty wind that will usher in cooler air.
Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s Wednesday evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s.
Thursday looks to be windy and cool.
"Highs will range from 60-65, but temperatures may not rise out of the 50s in the Litchfield Hills," DePrest said.
Winds will gust to between 35 and 40 mph.
"The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds tomorrow night will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s in many outlying areas," DePrest said.
Scattered frost is possible in the normally colder locations.
Friday should feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-60s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.