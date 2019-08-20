MADISON, CT (WFSB) – Monday night’s wild weather closed a popular neighborhood restaurant after it sent part of a massive tree crashing onto the roof.
A large tree landed out front of Christy’s Madison Inne Restaurant and Bar.
This is not the first time it was forced to close. In fact, two years ago, there was a fire at the restaurant.
This time they won’t be closed for long. The manager said the plan is to reopen on Wednesday.
Tree crews got to work, cutting up the tree after it fell during severe thunderstorms that passed through the state.
“Downpour, winds, heavy, heavy rains. I had just pulled in the driveway, trees, branches everywhere. Walked in the house and got a phone call from all the employees that a tree had just crashed,” said Jessica Keilty, restaurant manager.
Jessica Keilty, a manager at Christy’s, rushed back down to see part of the tree on top of the West Wharf Road restaurant.
Some of the limbs even went through the roof.
“Trees everywhere, branches everywhere and a little bit of panic inside,” Keilty said.
Keilty said they’re fortunate because this happened right during dinner time, saying the restaurant and bar were pretty busy on Monday.
“Very lucky that everyone is safe and that’s what’s most important,” Keilty said.
Back in February of 2017, firefighters responded to a fire at Christy’s Madison Inne Restaurant and Bar. No injures were reported, but the damage to the building forced them to close for about a year.
“It just brought back, it was a little scary and thrilled that we’re going to be open tomorrow,” Keilty said.
The restaurant is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday for breakfast.
