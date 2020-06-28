HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the state on Sunday afternoon.
Due to this storm threat, an Early Warning Weather Alert has been declared until Sunday evening.
Thunderstorms will be possible later today and some may be severe.
Low pressure will move across New England. This system will bring quite a bit of instability with it.
There will be partly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon.
"This sun will bring warmth that will, in turn, bring an enhanced level of instability. Once they have formed, a few of these storms could become strong or severe, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats," explained Meteorologist Mike Cameron.
The day will otherwise be another warm, humid day with highs in the 80s.
Slightly drier air may work into the state tomorrow night. Lows will be in the 60s.
Cooler air will gradually move southward across New England Monday through Wednesday.
Highs on Monday will be in the 80s. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be closer to 80 degrees.
"It is going to be unsettled from time to time as well with a cut-off low and a trough of low pressure hovering over New England. As a result, the air aloft will be cool and unstable bringing a lot of clouds just about every day," stated Cameron.
Instability will be elevated, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.
"A few of the storms, especially Monday, could have gusty wind and small hail," added Cameron.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
