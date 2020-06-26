HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the state on Saturday afternoon.
Due to this storm threat, an Early Warning Weather Alert has been declared for Saturday.
Friday night will be mild with temperatures ranging from mid 60s to mid 70 degrees.
A chance for storms comes on Saturday when the humidity rises again.
"The humidity will be on the rise again this weekend as a southwesterly flow develops in advance of an approaching storm system," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
There will be a few chances for the storms on Saturday.
"A warm front will spread clouds into the state tomorrow morning and showers will develop before noon," DePrest said.
He said by the afternoon and evening hours, in advance of a cold front, there will be a chance for thunderstorms.
"A second round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the state during the afternoon and evening, and they could be strong to severe! The main threats will be gusty to damaging winds and hail," DePrest said.
While the storms will be severe, there is a low risk for a tornado.
"The time of greatest concern will be from 3:00 pm through 10:00 p.m.," DePrest said.
Showers and storms could produce torrential downpours, which could cause some localized poor drainage flooding.
For Sunday, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-80s.
An isolated shower or storm is possible.
"A few of these storms could become strong or severe with gusty winds and hail the main threat," DePrest said.
Next week starts out unseasonably warm on Monday, but cooler air will gradually moved across New England.
Highs will be in the lower 80s on Tuesday.
