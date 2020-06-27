HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the state on Sunday afternoon.
Due to this storm threat, an Early Warning Weather Alert has been declared until Sunday evening.
Sunday will be warm and humid with highs in the low to middle 80s.
There is the possibility of strong to severe storms, especially during the mid-to-late afternoon.
“Around 4 you can see the showers and storms are hit or miss and not for everybody, some towns will get heavy rain, also some lightning and thunder and perhaps gusty to damaging winds in a few towns,” said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
The storms are expected to go away in the nighttime hours Sunday.
Monday will start off sunny and dry but clouds and possibly showers will arrive in the evening.
Highs will be in the lower 80s on Tuesday.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
