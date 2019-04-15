ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Lightning, heavy rain and wind greeted drivers on Monday morning as a potent storm system worked its way across the state.
A tornado watch for Litchfield and Fairfield counties that was issued overnight was canceled later in the morning.
However, a wind advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. and runs until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
A flood watch will also go into effect for the Connecticut River on Tuesday morning.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the storm.
"Rain and thunderstorms will impact the morning commute so you may want to budget in a little extra time," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "There could even be an isolated tornado in southwestern and northwestern portions of the state."
Haney said the state could see a break in the action during the midday hours.
"But look for more scattered showers to re-develop in the afternoon," he said. "We may see a few peeks of sun during the day, but clouds will tend to be the rule."
Temperatures will start off in the 60s but drop a bit as the day continues.
Any lingering rain showers should end during the evening hours.
Rain totals should range from half an inch to an inch, plus snow melt up north may cause minor flooding along the Connecticut River. Haney said that's the reason for the flood watch on Tuesday.
"A brisk northwest wind will usher cooler, drier air into the state," Haney said. "Temperatures should drop to the range of 35 to 40 by later on [Monday night.]"
Tuesday looks to be partly sunny, but windy and cool with highs in the 50's and 60s.
The wind could gust up to 30 mph.
