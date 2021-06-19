HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's a muggy start to the Father's Day weekend.
Scattered showers lingered into Saturday morning, but they will clear out.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds.
"From the afternoon into the evening hours, there’s a potential for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the region," Cole said.
There is a chance that some of the storms may turn severe, with gusty winds, small hail, and downpours being the greatest threats.
"Right now it looks like our best chance of storms will occur after the peak of daytime heating. That may work in our favor in terms of limiting our risk of severe weather," Cole said.
Father's Day itself still looks good.
"Sunday, behind the cold front, high pressure builds into the region bringing a mostly sunny sky," Cole said.
Temperatures should reach 85 to 90 degrees on Sunday, and the humidity will decrease.
Sunday also marks the official beginning of the summer season, at 11:32 p.m.
The week starts out with an isolated thunderstorm possible on Monday, and it'll be hot and humid.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
