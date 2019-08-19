HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert on Monday not only for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity, but a potential for severe isolated storms.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Hartford County until 8 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Windham and Tolland counties until 4 p.m., but have since expired.
A heat advisory was in place for for most of the state, with the exception of Litchfield and Windham counties, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday's temperatures were in the 90s away from Long Island Sound.
Since 90 degrees was achieved at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Monday, it marked the 25th day of 90 degree or above temperatures in the state this year.
Another potentially sticky 90-degree day is forecasted for Tuesday.
"Thanks to an area of high pressure, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be very low," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
The middle of the week is also expected to be warm and exceedingly humid.
"Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, some of which could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds," DePrest said.
The showers and thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes into the region.
"In the afternoon, a cold front will push its way into the region, bringing along a few scattered showers and thunderstorms," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
