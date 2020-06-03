HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thunderstorms may creep into the state later in the day on Wednesday.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of the state, but have sine expired.
Wednesday was warmer and muggier than the previous days.
Temperatures ranged from the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Thunderstorms moved into the state during the evening hours and produced heavy rain with lightning.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed southwestern Connecticut in its "slight risk" category for severe weather. However, a good third of the state is in its "marginal risk."
That means there is the potential for a strong to severe storm that could produce damaging winds. The showers and storms could also be capable of producing heavy downpours in some towns.
Conditions are expected to settle down by Wednesday evening as drier air moves in to the state.
"[Thursday] will be dry, quite warm but less humid," DePrest said. "Highs inland could reach the mid to perhaps upper 80s, and near 80 at the coast."
Friday, however, looks warmer and more humid.
The added moisture in the air means there's potential for a shower or thunderstorm.
"Saturday will be humid," DePrest said. "There will be a chance for showers, even some thunderstorms. Eighty degrees+ again."
Sunday, behind a cold front, looks to be mostly sunny, less humid and cooler with temperatures in the mid-70s.
Read the full technical discussion here.
