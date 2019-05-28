HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Severe thunderstorms moved through the state Tuesday evening.
Following several days of beautiful weather, rain and some severe thunderstorms hit part of the state.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties, but has since expired.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The Storm Prediction Center placed portions of western Connecticut in a "marginal" risk area for severe weather.
"Meanwhile, the atmosphere is very unstable to the south of west of Connecticut, across Pennsylvania and New Jersey," DePrest said. "That’s where there will be the greatest risk for damaging winds and a few tornadoes."
There were tornadoes in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey Tuesday evening.
Temperatures should range in the 50s to 60s, and they should bottom out close to 50 degrees.
Wednesday appears to be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
After a cool morning, temperatures should reach the low-to-middle 70s during the afternoon.
"Another round of showers will move into portions of the state during the late afternoon and evening," DePrest said.
Unstable weather returns for Thursday.
"Rainfall could be locally heavy Thursday night, but the wet weather will end before dawn and a drier northwesterly flow will develop," DePrest reported.
Highs should make it close to 80 degrees with the air turning humid.
Showers and thunderstorms should end after midnight with temps dropping between 55 and 60 degrees.
"May will end on a pleasant note! Friday is shaping up to be a partly sunny day with a dry northwesterly breeze," DePrest said.
The day should feature partly sunny skies and temps between 75 and 80.
"Saturday should be pleasant with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.