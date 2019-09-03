HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As all eyes remain on Hurricane Dorian, there is a chance for thunderstorms in the state Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday night will remain clear with comfortable temperatures throughout the night.
On Wednesday morning, a cold front will approach New England.
“There will be a risk for a thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening. Some storms could be strong to potentially severe,” said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
Track the storms with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the state in a marginal risk area for damaging winds.
Temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s throughout the day, but as the storms pass through, the air will turn cooler and drier.
Thursday is shaping up to be a nice day.
“High pressure to our north will provide partly to mostly sunny skies,” DePrest said.
All eyes remain on Dorian and while the winds are not as strong, the hurricane is expanding in size, according to DePrest.
“After being stationary for a long period of time, Dorian is now moving slowly toward the northwest,” DePrest said.
After being parallel to Florida, there is a chance Dorian could make landfall in South Carolina or North Carolina.
“Many of our trusted guidance models, including the official track from the National Hurricane Center, have Dorian passing well offshore to the east of New England Friday night and Saturday morning,” DePrest said.
If that happen, Connecticut would only see some fringe effects producing rain and gusty winds possible late Friday into Saturday morning.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
