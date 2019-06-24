HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state's chances for rain increase toward daybreak on Tuesday and will be followed some summer heat.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said that on Tuesday there will be periods of rain and thunderstorms thanks to a warm front.
During the afternoon particularly, there may be enough instability for lightning and thunder, especially in western Connecticut.
DePrest said although it won't be a washout, some showers could produce very heavy rain.
The humidity also returns; however, cloud cover will limit temperatures to the 70s to near 80 degrees.
A few showers will linger into Tuesday night.
Then, the weather headline shifts to a possible heat wave.
"Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the coast all 3 days," DePrest said, adding that it'll be a close call.
For an official heat wave to happen, the temperature must hit 90 degrees on three consecutive days. Temps have a chance to do that on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The weekdays will be partly to mostly sunny, and the humidity will be moderate.
Despite the heat, the risk of an afternoon/evening thunderstorm will be low.
The best chance for a shower comes Wednesday night.
Thursday and Friday should be dry and bright, according to Dixon.
"Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Saturday in advance of a push of cooler air," DePrest said.
Highs Saturday will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees.
Cooler air will overspread the state on Sunday, along with a breeze.
Highs will be closer to 80 with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.
