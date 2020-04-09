HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A brief period of heavy rain and thunder is expected with a storm that arrives on Thursday.
A wind advisory was issued for Litchfield County from 2 p.m. until midnight.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state should get through the Thursday morning commute with little or no rain.
"But rain is likely by later [Thursday] morning and well into the afternoon," Haney said. "This storm will produce a lot of lift, and there will be some elevated instability."
That means heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms.
"Some storms may be locally strong to potentially severe and may be capable of producing damaging winds and hail in a few locations," Haney said.
The Storm Prediction Center placed all of Connecticut in a "marginal risk" area for severe weather.
Temperatures will be in the 50s.
As of Thursday morning's forecast, Haney said it appeared that most of the wet weather would wind down by or around the evening commute.
"Rain and storms will move through the state quickly, and the wet weather will be gone by late afternoon," he said.
A little sunshine is possible by late Thursday, but the wind ramps up.
Friday looked to be cool but windy with temperatures near 50 degrees.
"A westerly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher, and that will make if feel even colder," Haney said.
Haney said Easter weekend looks great.
Saturday appeared to be mostly sunny with highs between 50 and 55.
Sunday may feature similar conditions, but with temperatures between 55 and 60.
"A strong storm system will move through the northeast on Monday," Haney said. "Rain could be heavy at times during the morning, but the wet weather may begin to taper off during the afternoon."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
