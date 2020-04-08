HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With Wednesday's rain all but over, another potentially more potent storm is on the horizon for Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the rest of Wednesday would remain cloudy through the early afternoon with partial clearing afterward.
Temperatures will be in the 50s.
The other storm arrives on Thursday, and Dixon said it'll be more substantial.
"We’ll start the day cloudy, but during the afternoon hours rain becomes likely," Dixon said. "Thunderstorms and a gusty wind are also possible."
Highs will again be in the 50s.
As of Wednesday morning's forecast, Dixon said it appeared that most of the wet weather would wind down by or around the evening commute.
Friday looked to be cool but windy.
Gusts could top 30 mph.
"We’ll see more clouds than sun and a chance for scattered showers, but not a washout," Dixon said. "[The] high will only be near 50."
Dixon said Easter weekend looks great.
Saturday appeared to be mostly sunny with highs between 50 and 55.
Sunday may feature similar conditions, but with temperatures between 55 and 60.
"Next week begins wet," Dixon said. "Rain could be heavy Monday."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
