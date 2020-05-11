HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A potential for isolated but strong thunderstorms prompted an Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3's meteorologists.
The thunderstorms moved out the state around sunset.
Before that, they produced heavy rain and hail in some parts of the state.
"Scattered storms [Monday] afternoon could produce brief heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind," Dixon said.
Any bit of sunshine will help to bring temperatures into the upper 50s and low-60s, but it could also be a factor in the instability that produces the storms.
Another factor is an approaching cold front.
"Then, the next few days will feature dry, brighter weather," Dixon said.
Tuesday should be a nice day with a mostly sunny sky, but there will be a brisk northwest wind.
"Highs won’t get out of the 50s and the wind could gust over 30 mph," Dixon said.
Wednesday starts out on chilly note.
"Records could be at risk of being tied or broken, but by the afternoon temps are back to near 60 under a sunny sky," Dixon said.
Thursday, temps approach 70 and clouds increase.
Friday, highs could go well into the 70s. At the same time, however, there will be a chance for rain/storms.
You can read the full technical discussion here.
