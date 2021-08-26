National Dog Day
MGN

(WFSB) - Thursday is a day for dog lovers.

Aug. 26 marked National Dog Day.

Channel 3 viewers sent in photos of their friends and family members:

National Dog Day 2021

Aug. 26 marked National Dog Day. Here are your pets!

1 of 21

The day encourages dog ownership of all breeds, not just purebreds.

While many days aim to find loving homes for dogs, this day expands that consideration to look beyond the breed, according to NationalDayCalendar.com. The purpose of the National Dog Day Foundation is to rescue 10,000 dogs each year.

For adoption information on dogs and other featured pets, check out Channel 3's "Lost & Pound" section here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.