Aug. 26 marked National Dog Day. Here are your pets!
Chevy and Lizzy in Torrington - Jody Janco
Jody Janco
Action Jackson and Sierra in Branford - Ken Engelman
Ken Engelman
Asti in Plainville - Lisa Leone
Lisa Leone
Bella and Kano in Naugatuck - Mary Christ
Mary Christ
Darla in Milford - Rose Adams
Rose Adams
Dudley in Wolcott - Matthew Stuckman
Matthew Stuckman
Frasier and Cooper - Adam
Adam
Gidget and Cha Cha in East Hartford - Timothy Shriel
Timothy Shriel
Gus in Bozrah - Michelle Formiglio
Michelle Formiglio
Jenny - Don Gates
Don Gates
Milo,Madden,Maxi, and Moses in Durham - Lori Mendygral
Lori Mendygral
Rocky in Danbury - Liz Knapp
Liz Knapp
Rosie - Dan & Pam Harazim
Dan & Pam Harazim
Sarge in Haddam - Sarah Colonghi
Sarah Colonghi
Star - Judee Dennis
Judee Dennis
Suzie and Sylvie in Wethersfield - Tat Hays
Tat Hays
Teddy Bear Cosmos in Wolcott - Brenda Cosmos
Brenda Cosmos
Teo and Luca in Collinsville - Barbara Schori
Barbara Schori
Willa, Sangye, and Tess in Ashford - MaryBeth Kaeser
MaryBeth Kaeser
Winnie in West Haven - Cathy Demetro
Cathy Demetro
The day encourages dog ownership of all breeds, not just purebreds.
While many days aim to find loving homes for dogs, this day expands that consideration to look beyond the breed, according to NationalDayCalendar.com. The purpose of the National Dog Day Foundation is to rescue 10,000 dogs each year.
For adoption information on dogs and other featured pets, check out Channel 3's "Lost & Pound" section here.
