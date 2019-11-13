HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A strong cold front passed through the state on Tuesday, depositing some frigid temperatures.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said three records were broken on Wednesday, two in Bridgeport and one at Bradley Airport.
"The afternoon high in Bridgeport was only 33 degrees. The previous record for the coldest high was 38 degrees, set in 1995. That record was shattered! At Bradley, the high was 32 degrees, which is also a new record. The previous record for the coldest high was 33 degrees, set a long time ago in 1911," DePrest said.
The wind chill during the morning ranged from -1 to 10 degrees, and another round of cold temps is on tap again for Thursday morning.
While it'll be another cold night with the potential for more records by Thursday morning, the wind will be much lighter.
"Temperatures will dip into the teens, perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations," DePrest said.
The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 14th is 15 degrees, set in 1986.
The record low for Bridgeport is 20 degrees, also set in 1986.
The cold air will begin to moderate on Thursday, and temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher during the afternoon.
It'll become mostly cloudy as the day goes on and a rain or snow shower may be possible.
Friday is expected to be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.
A cold front, however, will cool things down for Saturday morning.
"Lows Saturday morning will be in the 20s, and afternoon highs will only be in the 30s across most of the state," DePrest said.
Both days will be dry but chilly.
