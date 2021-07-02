WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A West Hartford woman is still cleaning up the mess after her apartment flooded from the heavy rain on Thursday night.
Whether it was downed trees in Ellington, or the forced closure of Six Flags New England, the area has definitely seen the more destructive side of weather this week.
In West Hartford, Shannon Laros was still dealing with the impacts of that in her own home on Friday.
On Thursday night, the water was flowing inside Laros’ kitchen.
She’s only lived in the apartment since February, and said property management has been hard to get ahold of, despite them being responsive with a leak in her first couple of months.
"When that happened, I haven't heard. I called him and I said, I told him, never heard back from him. Called him this morning, not a peep. Not a 'I’m so sorry,' not a 'we got somebody on it’,” Laros explained.
This also isn't the first time she's had to deal with flooding. Not even two weeks ago, rain came through in the exact same spot.
"There were three firemen talking to me, it was raining in the building, as they were speaking with me, the ceiling falls on top of them," Laros explained.
While the clean-up continues, she may even consider moving.
"If they don't start fixing stuff, I'm not going to sign a new lease and I better get my deposit back," Laros said.
Channel 3 reached out to the Northeast Property Group Rental Manager in charge of the building but has not yet heard back.
