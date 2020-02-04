HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While a few rain showers are possible through midday on Tuesday, it's what's in the forecast for Thursday that may be a greater concern.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said a storm from the west and a warm front from the south will converge on southern New England.
"Wednesday night into Thursday morning, light snow changes to an icy mix," Dixon said. "The timing is not good for the morning commute."
As the day continues, the precipitation should change.
"Inland, there could be minor snow accumulations of up to an inch, maybe 2 across far northern Connecticut, before the switch to sleet and freezing rain," Dixon said.
Then, as temperatures warm from south to north, the state should see a transition to plain rain in the form of scattered showers.
The rain should taper to showers by the afternoon, but intensify again by Thursday night.
"A more robust round of precip comes Thursday night into Friday morning," Dixon said. "We’re expecting rain that could be heavy at times."
The Friday morning commute looks to be wet with plain rain since temperatures are again expected to be above freezing.
"Friday, as the rain is winding down and colder air filters into the state, there could be a brief switch to snow before it ends," Dixon said.
The sun may make an appearance by Friday afternoon with temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s.
Saturday looks to be partly sunny but seasonably cold with temps in the 30s.
The next chance for precipitation comes Sunday when there could be a period of light snow in the morning.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
