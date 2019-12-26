HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - We're still in the middle of a busy holiday week, but the rush now is to get home.
AAA is expecting Thursday to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
While most people are driving to and from their destination, millions are flying. Nearly 7 million people will fly, almost a five percent increase.
Airlines for America says nearly 3 million people will be flying Thursday and Friday, which could make for long lines through security.
Experts recommend arriving at least an hour ahead of your scheduled flight time, or two hours if you're taking an international flight.
Flights at Bradley International Airport can be tracked here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.