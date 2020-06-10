HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After a warm and humid day on Wednesday, Thursday is expected to feature storms that could pack a punch.
Channel 3 is launching an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of the storms to keep viewers informed.
Wednesday’s mix of sun and clouds will lead to mostly cloudy skies before the day is over.
It’ll be breezy and muggy overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said "Scattered showers will develop late, as well areas of fog, especially near the coast."
A cold front will slowly move through Southern New England from west to east on Thursday.
"The front will have plenty of moisture to work with, which means showers are likely," DePrest said.
With that comes a chance for thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather.
"Some storms could produce gusty to perhaps locally damaging winds," DePrest said.
He added that there could also be torrential downpours that result in poor drainage flooding in some areas.
Highs will range from the middle 70s to possibly the lower 80s on Thursday.
Showers will end Thursday night and the sky will become partly cloudy. It’ll also turn slightly cooler and drier.
The week will end on a pleasant note, as Friday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the low and middle 80s.
Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend.
Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s, and the humidity will be low.
Sun could mix with some clouds during the afternoon, but it'll remain dry.
"An upper level disturbance with swing through New England Sunday and Sunday night," DePrest said, which will increase chances for showers, especially Sunday afternoon.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
