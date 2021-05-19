ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - This troubling tick season is proving to be one of the worst in years.
Doctors and scientists are warning people to be vigilant-- as the tick population increases.
Experts say the tick season has started early this year-- and they've seem an unprecedented number of people bit by ticks.
"He walks all the way past the amphitheater up here and into the woods, and that’s how he’s gotten them," Jane Waldie said Wednesday.
Ticks are making a major comeback.
The Connecticut agricultural experiment station says they've counted 2-thousand ticks this season - as compared to 1200 last year
"We have seen at least one invasive tick that has entered our state and has established population," Dr. Goudarz Molaei said.
Dr. Molaei says other non-native ticks have entered the state, and existing populations are growing.
To avoid ticks, doctors suggest wearing long sleeved, bright clothing.
They also advise doing a tick check with a magnifying glass-- even observing hair, armpits, the neck and leg.
"The best thing to do is a tick check after you’ve been out in potential fields and hiking in the woods, even in your backyard," Yale Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Eugene Shapio said.
If you find a tick doctors say you should put on gloves and remove the tick with tweezers immediately.
"Save the tick, maybe take a close picture of it so it can be identified," Shapiro said.
Clean the impacted area with rubbing alcohol, and then contact your doctor.
If a tick is removed within 36 hours, it decreases the chance of contracting Lyme Disease to less than 1.4 percent.
"I had all these different symptoms, pretty systemic, not a doctor could figure it out for six months," Sara Gamelli said.
Gamelli is a Lyme Disease awareness advocate.
She contracted the condition as a college student--and says she still experiences symptoms.
As she spreads awareness of chronic Lyme Disease-- she wants people to be vigilant this summer.
For more information on how to find a doctor for Lyme Disease, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.