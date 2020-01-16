HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Although the weather will start to get colder this weekend, doctors are saying ticks are going to be a problem.
This isn’t something people usually think about in the winter.
The record-breaking warmth the state saw at the beginning of the month is causing the tick problem.
Doctors now say that menace won’t be going away until a deep freeze sets in.
Justin Weir cuts trees for a living and he’s seen the re-emergence of ticks for himself.
“They’re definitely not a good thing this time of year,” Wier said.
Kathy Christensen has lived in East Lyme for decades and through experience, she knows Lyme Disease can fly under the radar this time of year.
“Most of my family all had one variety or the other of Lyme Disease,” Christensen said.
Doctors say the rule of thumb is even if the temperatures are below freezing, if the ground isn’t frozen solid, people need to be cautious.
That’s before the type of tick that transmits Lyme Disease is dormant only when it freezes.
“When it’s not freezing out, they’re out playing like everybody else is,” said Dr. William Horgan, Backus Hospital.
That misconception that ticks are seasonal only dur the summer can present challenges for people because the symptoms of Lyme Disease don’t change during the seasons.
People can feel achy, fatigued, and present with a fever, but because it’s winter, many might think it’s the flu.
“Lyme Disease don’t involve a runny nose, sore throat, cough. There’s no diarrhea associated with it. This is general fevers, achiness, without a true source,” Horgan said.
So, doctors say until that ground sees a deep freeze, people should be on alert.
“We do what we can to take care, so we don’t catch it again, but they are out there,” Christensen said.
Even in January, doctors say people need to treat this like it’s July.
Folks should check their pets and clothing after going outside, and if a tick is found, remove it with a tweezer, bag it, and take it in for inspection.
