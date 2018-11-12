HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Starting Monday, there are some changes to the train schedule that could affect the commutes of riders.
The CT Rail Line changes to the schedules came as a result of the completed installation of a second track between Hartford and Windsor as well as scheduled adjustments by Metro-North and Amtrak.
Rail officials said the changes allow for more service between Hartford and Springfield, MA and a weekday connecting service arriving in New York City before 9 a.m.
It also covers operation during the upcoming holidays.
Two sets of track now run the length of the Hartford Line corridor from New Haven to Windsor, except for a portion near Hartford's Union Station, which will be completed through its I-84 project.
The state Department of Transportation said the hope is that by 2030, the Hartford Line includes 50 trains per day between New Haven and Springfield, as well as new stations in North Haven, Newington, West Hartford, Windsor, Windsor Locks and Enfield.
Take a look at the new schedule here.
