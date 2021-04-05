OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Those who are looking for a rental on the Connecticut shoreline this summer might already be late to the party.
That’s according to owners and locked-in rentals.
They’re saying if you don’t have a place booked by now, chances are you’re likely not going to find one.
The Garvin family has been running shoreline rentals at Hawk’s Nest Beach since 1895.
“I have to sit there and tell people, if you want a summer vacation, you’re going to have to buy it because rentals are gone,” said Grub Garvin.
Folks stay at the 40-plus resort from Mid-May through Columbus Day in October.
“People are looking on Airbnb, VRBO, which are two real big platforms, they’re not finding anything,” Garvin said.
Owners are getting top dollar amid the pandemic, and on top of that there’s the state’s new 15 percent short-term home occupancy tax. So, a $4,000 one-week rental becomes $4,600.
The Morrissette family from East Long Meadow, MA has been booking at Hawk’s Next for 30 years.
“This is home away from home. It’s a comforting place for us to come and enjoy,” said Linda Morrissette.
People looking to book a vacation may be able to find a week here and there that are available online, or could buy out a renter willing to give up a week.
When asked how he is advising people at this time, Garvin said “people are asking me now when do we start booking for next year they want to try and book now but we don’t do anything until next February.”
Another option is to keep scanning the Airbnb and VRBO websites to check availability.
(1) comment
"on top of that there’s the state’s new 15 percent short-term home occupancy tax"
The elected officials in Connecticut come up with every way to steal your money!!
