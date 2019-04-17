CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A former top-ranked golfer has committed to play in the Travelers Championship this summer, event organizers confirmed on Wednesday.
Jason Day, a 12-time PGA Tour winner and 13th ranked golfer in the world, will be coming to Cromwell for the annual tournament, which is happening June 17 through June 23.
“Jason has been one of the world’s best players for a number of years, and we’re excited to have him coming back to Connecticut,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director.
This year's event will mark Day's third in a row and fifth overall.
His best finish at TPC River Highlands came last year, when he tied for 12th.
Day joins a number of ranked players to commit to the 2019 Travelers Championship.
Other players making early commitments include Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Tony Finau, defending champion Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and 2012 Travelers Championship winner Marc Leishman.
More information on the tournament can be found on its website here.
