NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- As the search continues more than one week after a 50-year-old mother disappeared, her estranged husband and his girlfriend are now facing charges.
Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, has been missing since May 24.
Police arrested Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, of Farmington, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, of Farmington.
Jennifer and Fotis are in the middle of a contentious divorce and custody battle.
Jan. 18, 2018:
-A judge suspends any and call contact between Fotis Dulos and his five children
March 1, 2018:
-After a hearing, a judge upholds the decision to suspend contact, finding that Fotis Dulos “does not appear to appreciate the negative effect he has had” by pressuring the children to lie in his favor
March 20, 2019:
-A judge grants Fotis Dolus supervised visits with the children on scheduled days. That schedule includes seven hours with the children, spent in Fairfield County, on May 25 and another seven hours spent in Hartford County on May 26
Friday, May 24:
-Police receive missing persons tip for 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan
-Friends say they hadn’t heard from her for about 10 hours, after she missed several appointments that day
-She was last seen dropping her children off at school
-Her Chevy Suburban was located on Lapham Road near Waveny Park
Saturday, May 25:
-Police search Jennifer Dulos' New Canaan home and find blood, along with attempts to clean up the crime scene
Tuesday, May 28:
-Attorney for Fotis Dulos files letter with court saying all five children are staying with Jennifer’s mother in New York City. An armed guard is with them
-Fotis also seeks custody hearing
Wednesday, May 29:
-Friends and family release statement saying they remain hopeful for her safe return
-Police (New Canaan, CT state police, Norwalk police, New York state police) say they’re still searching for Jennifer, focusing on Waveny Park
-Ch. 3 digs through divorce documents, which say Jennifer was afraid of her husband
Thursday, May 30:
-Sources close to investigation tell Ch. 3 this case is being considered a homicide after blood evidence was found amid the search for Jennifer
-CBS New York confirms search moves to Pound Ridge, New York
-New Canaan search moves to Irwin Park
-Ch. 3 law enforcement analyst weighs in on search
-Prayer vigil held for Jennifer Dulos in New Canaan
Friday, May 31:
-Police continue search one week later, hand out flyers at Waveny Park
-Friends, family issue new statement calling for Jennifer’s safe return
-Search for evidence shifts to several streets in Hartford, including Homestead and Albany avenues
Saturday, June 1:
-Police secure search warrants as search spans multiple towns across CT (New Canaan, Hartford, Farmington)
-Officers seen going in and out of Dulos’ home on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington
-Officers search Keney Park in Hartford after neighbors report foul smell. Nothing found
-Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis, his girlfriend, taken into custody in Avon. Both charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and first-degree hindering prosecution
Sunday, June 2:
-Search continues as Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis are held on bond
-Police, federal law enforcement seen at another home in Farmington, on Mountain Spring Road. A website lists the home as a renovation project by Fore Group, Fotis’ company
-Vigils held in West Hartford, New Canaan
Monday, June 3:
-Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis expected to appear in Norwalk court
Video: Fotis Dulos arrives at Norwalk court to face judge
-FBI agents seen at Waveny Park
Arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis
- Jennifer Dulos' mother files a petition seeking temporary custody of the five children. The petition states the children have been living with their grandmother and their nanny since May 24
Tuesday, June 4:
-Police seen searching Hartford landfill. Sources say they're searching for Jennifer's remains
Wednesday, June 5:
-Teams return to Hartford trash plant to continue search
-State police fleet seen heading to Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington Thursday evening, where they served a search warrant
Thursday, June 6:
-CT State Police provide update, saying they've received 225 tips regarding the disappearance of Jennifer
- They've also received nearly 70 responses following a call to New Canaan residents to provide video surveillance from homes or businesses
- Police say they've obtained and served several search warrants on properties owned by Fotis Dulos
