NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- Several months after a 50-year-old mother from New Canaan vanished, her estranged husband and his former girlfriend are behind bars.
Jennifer Farber Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, went missing on May 24.
Police have now charged Farber Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, 52, of Farmington, with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping.
His former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, of Avon, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Jennifer and Fotis were in the middle of a contentious divorce and custody battle at the time of her disappearance.
Jan. 18, 2018:
-A judge suspends any and call contact between Fotis Dulos and his five children
March 1, 2018:
-After a hearing, a judge upholds the decision to suspend contact, finding that Fotis Dulos “does not appear to appreciate the negative effect he has had” by pressuring the children to lie in his favor
March 20, 2019:
-A judge grants Fotis Dulos supervised visits with the children on scheduled days. That schedule includes seven hours with the children, spent in Fairfield County, on May 25 and another seven hours spent in Hartford County on May 26
Friday, May 24:
-Police receive missing persons tip for 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan
-Friends say they hadn’t heard from her for about 10 hours, after she missed several appointments that day
-She was last seen dropping her children off at school
-Her Chevy Suburban was located on Lapham Road near Waveny Park
Saturday, May 25:
-Police search Jennifer Dulos' New Canaan home and find blood, along with attempts to clean up the crime scene
Tuesday, May 28:
-Attorney for Fotis Dulos files letter with court saying all five children are staying with Jennifer’s mother in New York City. An armed guard is with them
-Fotis also seeks custody hearing
Wednesday, May 29:
-Friends and family release statement saying they remain hopeful for her safe return
-Police (New Canaan, CT state police, Norwalk police, New York state police) say they’re still searching for Jennifer, focusing on Waveny Park
-Ch. 3 digs through divorce documents, which say Jennifer was afraid of her husband
Thursday, May 30:
-Sources close to investigation tell Ch. 3 this case is being considered a homicide after blood evidence was found amid the search for Jennifer
-CBS New York confirms search moves to Pound Ridge, New York
-New Canaan search moves to Irwin Park
-Ch. 3 law enforcement analyst weighs in on search
-Prayer vigil held for Jennifer Dulos in New Canaan
Friday, May 31:
-Police continue search one week later, hand out flyers at Waveny Park
-Friends, family issue new statement calling for Jennifer’s safe return
-Search for evidence shifts to several streets in Hartford, including Homestead and Albany avenues
Saturday, June 1:
-Police secure search warrants as search spans multiple towns across CT (New Canaan, Hartford, Farmington)
-Officers seen going in and out of Dulos’ home on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington
-Officers search Keney Park in Hartford after neighbors report foul smell. Nothing found
-Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis, his girlfriend, taken into custody in Avon. Both charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and first-degree hindering prosecution
Sunday, June 2:
-Search continues as Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis are held on bond
-Police, federal law enforcement seen at another home in Farmington, on Mountain Spring Road. A website lists the home as a renovation project by Fore Group, Fotis’ company
-Vigils held in West Hartford, New Canaan
Monday, June 3:
-Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis expected to appear in Norwalk court
Video: Fotis Dulos arrives at Norwalk court to face judge
-FBI agents seen at Waveny Park
Arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis
- Jennifer Dulos' mother files a petition seeking temporary custody of the five children. The petition states the children have been living with their grandmother and their nanny since May 24
Tuesday, June 4:
-Police seen searching Hartford landfill. Sources say they're searching for Jennifer's remains
Wednesday, June 5:
-Teams return to Hartford trash plant to continue search
-State police fleet seen heading to Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington Thursday evening, where they served a search warrant
Thursday, June 6:
-CT State Police provide update, saying they've received 225 tips regarding the disappearance of Jennifer
- They've also received nearly 70 responses following a call to New Canaan residents to provide video surveillance from homes or businesses
- Police say they've obtained and served several search warrants on properties owned by Fotis Dulos
-Michelle Troconis seen walking out of lawyer's office after speaking with detectives, state's attorney
-EXCLUSIVE: Troconis later seen walking into Avon hotel
Friday, June 7:
-Two weeks since Jennifer's disappearance
-Police cars seen at Fotis' Farmington home and Hartford trash facility
Saturday, June 8:
-Search resumes at Hartford trash plant
-Attorney Norm Pattis takes on Fotis Dulos as client
Sunday June 9:
-Search continues at Hartford trash plant
Tuesday, June 11:
-Michelle Troconis pleads 'not guilty' and remains out on bond
-Fotis Dulos pleads 'not guilty.' Judges orders $500,000 bond to remain, despite attorney asking for decrease and state asking for increase
-Prosecutors say Fotis' DNA was found mixed with Jennifer's in kitchen sink of New Canaan home
-Fotis Dulos posts bond and is released from prison around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday
Wednesday, June 12:
-Fotis Dulos goes to probation hearing, after being seen jogging near his Farmington home. He was later seen picking up a rental car
-Troopers move search to a pond off Old Farms Road in Avon
Thursday, June 13:
- Fotis Dulos files motion asking for evidence that was seized during the investigation to be returned to him.
Monday, June 17:
-Fotis Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis sits down with Ch. 3 for an interview, saying his team is developing their own evidence in the case
- New Canaan police say they've received 750 tips, 80 surveillance videos
Wednesday, June 19:
- Sources say search at MIRA trash plant in Hartford is expected to wrap up soon
Friday, June 21:
-New Canaan police have received 900 tips, over 80 surveillance videos
-Search at Hartford MIRA plant will end soon, but date unknown at this time
-Physical evidence found has been submitted to state forensic lab
Saturday, June 22:
-State police give media update on trash plant search for first time
-Police share videos, photos of the search with the media
Monday, June 24:
-One month since Jennifer Dulos was reported missing
-Family, friends of Jennifer release new statement to oppose allegations this is a "Gone Girl" situation
-Fotis Dulos' attorney files motion asking to unseal 'custody study' from divorce action
Tuesday, June 25:
-New Canaan police say state police detectives completed search at Hartford trash plant Monday evening
-Fotis Dulos files paperwork saying he intends to seek custody of the five children
-Fotis Dulos' attorney files motion to postpone hearing set for Wednesday. Another motion was also filed to disqualify Jennifer's attorney from case, saying he believes he's a witness
July 3:
-Police search West Hartford reservoir, but have not said if anything was recovered
July 24:
-Attorney files motion to have Fotis Dulos' charges dropped
July 26:
-Judge grants full custody of Dulos children to Jennifer's mother
July 31:
-Sources say t-shirt stained with Jennifer's blood found in Hartford trash can
Aug. 8:
-Search for Jennifer Dulos cost nearly $600,000 in overtime
Sept. 4:
-Fotis Dulos arrested again on tampering with evidence charge
Oct. 11:
-Fotis Dulos attorney Norm Pattis claims Jennifer Dulos received medical treatment on July 7, proving she's still alive.
Oct. 25:
-Michelle Troconis appears in court for a hearing that lasts one minute
Nov. 6:
-Fotis Dulos returns to court where attorney argues to dismiss some of the charges against him. Following his appearance, and with a gag order in play, Dulos won't discuss the case, but does talk about his children
Dec. 3:
-Fotis Dulos finds himself back in a courtroom, this time testifying in a civil case. His mother-in-law is suing him to recoup the two million dollars she says she and her husband loaned him.
Dec. 6:
-Quick court appearance for Michelle Troconis who is granted permission to cross state lines to pick up her daughter at JFK Airport.
Dec 12:
-Attorney Norm Pattis argues to end the gag order he says is hurting his client's chances for a fair trial. While he can't talk about the case, Fotis Dulos does again talk about his desire to reunite with his children.
Dec 26:
-Dulos asks a judge to dismiss his divorce case with Jennifer Dulos, indicating his intention to seek custody of his children through juvenile court.
Jan. 7, 2020:
-Fotis Dulos arrested again, charged with felony murder, murder, kidnapping and held on $6 million bond.
Fotis Dulos, estranged husband in missing mom case, charged with capital murder
-Michelle Troconis arrested again, charged with conspiracy to commit murder and held on $2 million bond.
-Fotis Dulos' civil attorney, Kent Mawhinney, who represented him in a case over the Farber estate, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Mawhinney is an old friend of Fotis Dulos.
Jan. 15, 2020:
-Warrants related to the search for Jennifer Dulos were released by Stamford Superior Court officials.
Jan. 23, 2020:
-Fotis Dulos ordered by a judge to have a stricter house arrest for violating the terms of his release. He was spotted off his property removing a makeshift memorial.
Read the search warrants here.
Jan, 28, 2020
-Fotis Dulos attempts suicide at his Farmington home. He was set to appear at a bond hearing in Stamford court at noon.
-He was flown to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, NY via LIFE STAR helicopter.
Jan. 30, 2020
-Fotis Dulos declared dead of carbon monoxide poisoning, his attorney confirmed.
Jun. 11, 2020
-State police searching a home in Avon that was previously searched in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer
