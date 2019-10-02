WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Seven people died in the vintage WWII plane crash at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Oct. 2, 2019:
9:45 a.m. – B-17 plane takes off with 13 people on board; three crew members and 10 passengers.
9:50 a.m. – Crew contacts tower about issue with plane. Crew advises they are heading back to Bradley, circles around while landing, hits the landing instrument station, veers to the right, crosses the runway, and hits the de-icing facility.
10:00 a.m. – Commercial flights come to a standstill at Bradley.
2:00 p.m. - Bradley Airport reopens.
2:15 p.m. – Simsbury Fire Chief confirms two volunteer firefighters on board B-17 plane.
4:00 p.m. – National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrives on scene to being investigation.
4:30 p.m. – CT National Guard confirms a member of the National Guard was a passenger on the plane.
5:30 p.m. – State Police confirm seven people died in the crash.
6:00 p.m. – NTSB confirms 16 people involved in the crash. In addition to the 13 on board the plane, two airport employees inside the de-icing facility, one of them being injured, and one firefighter also required medical attention.
