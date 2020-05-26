WILLINGTON/DERBY CT (WFSB) -- The manhunt for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia continues to span several states now. He's accused in the murders of 62-year-old Theodore Demers in Willington, and 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, who was found dead in a home in Derby over the weekend.
Friday, May 22
9 a.m. – CT State Police were called to the area of Mirtl Road for the report of a serious assault.
3 p.m. – 62-year-old Theodore Demers in Willington later died as a result of injuries sustained in the assault, and another man was seriously injured.
Police said the suspect was described as wearing dark clothes and a multi-colored (possibly red and white) helmet and operating a red sport-style motorcycle. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Saturday, May 23
10 a.m. -- Police identified the suspect in the deadly assault as 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, a UConn student.
Police continued searching the Willington area in an effort to locate Manfredonia Saturday morning.
5 p.m. – UConn releases a statement on Manfredonia, saying he’s enrolled in the School of Engineering / School of Business MEM (Management and Engineering for Management) program. He’s a senior and was not attending summer courses, and was not living on the UConn campus at the time of the Willington assaults.
5:45 p.m. – Newtown police say Manfredonia has ties to their town. While police didn’t believe he was in Newtown, they asked residents to be aware and on the lookout.
Sunday, May 24
7:30 a.m. -- State police notified about a stolen car was found abandoned in the area of Osbornedale State Park in Derby. The car appeared to have been in a crash, and was registered in the town of Willington, not far from where the assault happened Friday.
Troopers conducted a well-being check and found that there had been a home invasion in the area of Turnpike Road in Willington, where pistols and long guns were stolen. The suspect was identified as Manfredonia, who also took the owners vehicle and traveled to Derby.
8:53 a.m. -- A reverse 911 call was sent out alerting residents that a search was underway in the area of Osbornedale State Park in Derby.
11:04 a.m. -- Derby police receive a 911 call to conduct a well-being check at a home on Roosevelt Drive in Derby. Upon the check, troopers found 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele deceased in the home.
5 p.m. – State Police announced that Nicholas Eisele is an acquaintance of Manfredonia.
Police also said a 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta, CT registration plate AU 78524, was taken from the scene in Derby. It was later located in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border. New Jersey and Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies continued to actively search for the suspect.
6 p.m. – CT State Police release new picture of Manfredonia, saying he was last seen in East Stroudsburg, P.A. Residents are still reminded to not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Monday, May 25
10:30 a.m. – CT State Police said a woman was at the Derby home where Nicholas Eisele was found dead on Sunday morning.
State troopers said they were drafting a silver alert when authorities from Patterson, N.J. notified them that the woman was located in their city. She was not injured and was brought back to Connecticut, identifying their captor as Peter Manfredonia.
State police also clarified that local surveillance showed Manfredonia walking toward the Roosevelt Drive homicide scene early Sunday morning, between 5 and 6 a.m. The scene was located about 1 mile from where the stolen truck was found abandoned near Osbourndale State Park.
6 p.m. -- Attorney for family of Peter Manfredonia makes statement to media, saying Peter has a history of mental health issues.
Tuesday, May 26
10 a.m. – Pennsylvania State Police said Manfredonia had been dropped off by an Uber in front of the East Stroudsburg Walmart sometime Sunday afternoon. Through interviews, police said they determined that Manfredonia walked behind Walmart and other businesses onto a set of train tracks, still in possession of a duffle bag full of guns. Police also said he may be trying to solicit ride sharing services, possibly through third-party means, as a way to flee. He’s not believed to have any ties to the area.
4 p.m. -- PA State Police are looking for a Black Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Pennsylvania registration KYW-1650. While not confirmed that Peter Manfredonia stole it, it was taken from the area he was last seen
