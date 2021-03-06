Coronavirus in ct.jpg

(WFSB) -- The world changed in early 2020, as the coronavirus started to spread from country to country.

It eventually hit Connecticut on March 6, 2020, when a hospital worker in Danbury tested positive.

Here's a look at the timeline of some significant events that happened in Connecticut going forward:

March 6

On the evening of March 6, Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed that a Danbury and Norwalk hospital employee, who resides in New York, tested positive for COVID-19.

March 7

The state partnered up with the United Way to launch a coronavirus info line for folks who had questions about the virus

March 9

Local hospitals and nursing home began implementing safety protocols to help stop the spread of COVID-19

March 10

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a public health emergency after two residents tested positive for coronavirus.

March 13

As coronavirus cases continued to rise, and schools and businesses closed, folks headed to the grocery store to get the supplies they needed to stay prepared.

March 14

Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order allowing the Dept. of Public Health to restrict visitation at nursing home facilities, residential home case, and chronic disease hospitals.

March 15

Gov. Lamont ordered all public school districts to close for at least two weeks

March 16

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods announce that they will close temporarily

March 16

Gov. Lamont announces that businesses including gyms, restaurants, bars, and movie theaters will be ordered to close at 8 p.m.

March 17

The Department of Labor said the number of people who are filing for unemployment benefits has already skyrocketed.

March 17

Stores announce temporary hours and changes in services during the coronavirus outbreak.

March 18

Gov. Lamont confirmed the first coronavirus-related death was a man in his 80s who had been admitted to Danbury Hospital. He had resided in an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.

March 18

Gov. Lamont expands the businesses that will now be forced to close because of the coronavirus outbreak. All indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys were to start closing by 8 p.m. starting Thursday, March 19.

March 18

To avoid hoarding, grocery stories had to start putting limits on items that were flying off shelves.

March 19

All salons and barbershops were ordered to shut down

March 19

Gov. Lamont announced that the state's presidential primary would be rescheduled to June 2. It was originally set for April 28.

March 19

Gov. Lamont announces a plan meant to help local businesses that are impacted by the pandemic

March 20

Gov. Ned Lamont said that the state was low on the critical medical supplies of gloves and gowns. It was a growing concern because the state had not yet seen a peak in COVID-19 cases.

March 20

Dept. of Motor Vehicles announces additional extensions after already shutting down branch offices until further notice

March 20

Governor Ned Lamont said that he expected schools will remain closed beyond March 31.

March 20

Senate Republicans propose a massive economic stimulus bill to fight the coronavirus fallout. The bill was meant to approve cash payments to individuals and families.

March 21

Gov. Lamont announces ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ policy, which called for all Connecticut residents, especially those over 70, to stay home unless completing essential errands. It also ordered businesses considered "non-essential" to shut down, as of 8 p.m. Monday.

March 23

Stay Safe, Stay Home policy goes into effect

March 25

Gov. Ned Lamont said it was looking like schools would remain closed through the end of the school year.

March 26

Gov. Lamont announces help for businesses, and a large shipment of medical supplies expected within 48 hours

March 26

Gov. Lamont seeks a presidential major disaster declaration for the state as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. He had sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in which he highlighted what he considered a need for one.

March 29

FEMA announces it will be providing the state of Connecticut with additional aid as it continues to combat the coronavirus.

March 30

Local playgrounds across the state are forced to close

April 1

Some grocery store chains in Connecticut begin limiting customers in addition to product purchases.

April 1

Environmental officials announced stricter rules when it comes to social distancing at state parks.

April 1

Services members begin transforming Southern CT State University field house into a field hospital

April 1

Gov. Ned Lamont and other leaders announced a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for people impacted by coronavirus.

April 2

A letter was sent out by the Department of Public Health, letting nursing homes know that the state will designate specific facilities for residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, and those who have not.

April 2

As the unemployment number soars, local food pantries started noticing an uptick in need.

April 3

Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order to make shopping at grocery stores safer for both employees and customers.

April 6

COVID-19 created record high unemployment rate in Connecticut.

April 6

Officials say as cases are gradually increasing, rather than exploding, they expected the virus to peak in late April in Fairfield County, and mid-May in Hartford County.

April 9

More than 300,000 people are out of work in Connecticut, as the state said it was processing two years’ worth of claims in one month.

April 10

On Thursday, state leaders said schools will not reopen until at least May 20, as the coronavirus pandemic continues on.

April 10

Lamont announced that he signed an executive order to provide renters assistance. The order will implement a 60-day grace period for April and May rent for tenants who lost their jobs or revenue.

April 11

Crews begin working to transform the Connecticut Convention Center into an overflow hospital space. 

April 14

Gov. Ned Lamont was joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Delaware Gov. John Carney, and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for a conference call to discuss a multi-state council to restore the economy and get people back to work.

April 14

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services extends the filing and payment deadlines of certain returns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 15

The Internal Revenue Service began depositing stimulus payments in taxpayers' accounts this week.

April 16

Folks across the state were urged to start wearing masks or face coverings when around a crowd or inside stores. Gov. Lamont said he planned to issue new guidelines in an executive order that is expected within 48 hours.

April 16

In Connecticut, the advisory group said the state needs to see a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and cases. This is also recommended by the federal government.

April 17

Gov. Ned Lamont asked residents who spend the winter in Florida to quarantine when they come back to Connecticut.

April 20

CT residents now required to wear face coverings in public places.

April 20

Foodshare begins distributing food at Rentschler Field in East Hartford

April 20

Gov. Lamont said nursing homes will be subject to inspections starting on Monday. This is as some of the COVID-19 recovery centers were starting to take residents from other homes.

April 22

Gov. Ned Lamont announced a new partnership between Hartford HealthCare and Quest Diagnostics that was expected to dramatically increase testing capabilities.

April 23

The state continues to require any person in a public place to wear a face covering, when social distancing can't be maintained.

April 28

Connecticut begins considering options when it comes to reopening the state.

April 28

Ch. 3 announces it will join a team to distribute masks to folks across the state

April 29

Gov. Lamont announces a contact tracing plan, giving the state the ability to find out where this person is going and who they’re coming in contact with.

April 29

Connecticut restaurants make a public pledge to keep customers safe when the state reopens from its coronavirus restrictions.

May 1

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state would need to see 14 consecutive days of a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

If that happens, several businesses and industries would be able to reopen on May 20.

May 1

New information was released on COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

May 1

Cities and towns looked at different ways to welcome diners back at restaurants.

May 5

Connecticut election officials released a coronavirus election plan. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced the state's 27-point plan, which included both the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general elections.

May 5

Spring high school sports in Connecticut were officially canceled

May 6

Connecticut's governor said schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

May 14

School districts would soon be able to submit applications to the state for a cut of a $111 million coronavirus aid package.

May 19

State officials released guidelines for businesses that plan to reopen on May 20.

