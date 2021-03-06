(WFSB) -- The world changed in early 2020, as the coronavirus started to spread from country to country.
It eventually hit Connecticut on March 6, 2020, when a hospital worker in Danbury tested positive.
Here's a look at the timeline of some significant events that happened in Connecticut going forward:
March 6
On the evening of March 6, Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed that a Danbury and Norwalk hospital employee, who resides in New York, tested positive for COVID-19.
Connecticut hospital employee tests positive for coronavirus
March 7
The state partnered up with the United Way to launch a coronavirus info line for folks who had questions about the virus
State launches Infoline for coronavirus questions
March 9
Local hospitals and nursing home began implementing safety protocols to help stop the spread of COVID-19
Hospitals, nursing homes implement restrictions on visitation
March 10
Gov. Ned Lamont declared a public health emergency after two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
Gov. declares public health emergency due to coronavirus
March 13
As coronavirus cases continued to rise, and schools and businesses closed, folks headed to the grocery store to get the supplies they needed to stay prepared.
Store shelves being wiped clean as folks stock up on supplies
March 14
Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order allowing the Dept. of Public Health to restrict visitation at nursing home facilities, residential home case, and chronic disease hospitals.
Gov. Lamont signs off on visitor restrictions at nursing home facilities
March 15
Gov. Lamont ordered all public school districts to close for at least two weeks
All public schools closed two weeks due to coronavirus
March 16
Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods announce that they will close temporarily
Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods close temporarily amid coronavirus outbreak
March 16
Gov. Lamont announces that businesses including gyms, restaurants, bars, and movie theaters will be ordered to close at 8 p.m.
Gyms, movie theaters, restaurants, etc. required to close at 8 p.m. Monday
March 17
The Department of Labor said the number of people who are filing for unemployment benefits has already skyrocketed.
Labor department sees spike in unemployment benefits filings
March 17
Stores announce temporary hours and changes in services during the coronavirus outbreak.
Stores announce changes in hours during coronavirus outbreak
March 18
Gov. Lamont confirmed the first coronavirus-related death was a man in his 80s who had been admitted to Danbury Hospital. He had resided in an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.
Gov. Lamont confirms first coronavirus-related death in Connecticut
March 18
Gov. Lamont expands the businesses that will now be forced to close because of the coronavirus outbreak. All indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys were to start closing by 8 p.m. starting Thursday, March 19.
Gov. Lamont expands businesses forced to close amid coronavirus outbreak
March 18
To avoid hoarding, grocery stories had to start putting limits on items that were flying off shelves.
Grocery stores putting limit on items to avoid hoarding
March 19
All salons and barbershops were ordered to shut down
Gov. Lamont to order all salons, barber shops to close
March 19
Gov. Lamont announced that the state's presidential primary would be rescheduled to June 2. It was originally set for April 28.
Lamont reschedules state's presidential primary due to pandemic
March 19
Gov. Lamont announces a plan meant to help local businesses that are impacted by the pandemic
Gov. Lamont working on plan to help local businesses affected by COVID-19
March 20
Gov. Ned Lamont said that the state was low on the critical medical supplies of gloves and gowns. It was a growing concern because the state had not yet seen a peak in COVID-19 cases.
Medical supplies are in short supply
March 20
Dept. of Motor Vehicles announces additional extensions after already shutting down branch offices until further notice
DMV closes branch offices, extends deadlines
March 20
Governor Ned Lamont said that he expected schools will remain closed beyond March 31.
Superintendents preparing for schools to be closed longer than planned
March 20
Senate Republicans propose a massive economic stimulus bill to fight the coronavirus fallout. The bill was meant to approve cash payments to individuals and families.
Lawmakers propose massive economic stimulus bill
March 21
Gov. Lamont announces ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ policy, which called for all Connecticut residents, especially those over 70, to stay home unless completing essential errands. It also ordered businesses considered "non-essential" to shut down, as of 8 p.m. Monday.
Gov. orders people to stay home, non-essential businesses to close
March 23
Stay Safe, Stay Home policy goes into effect
March 25
Gov. Ned Lamont said it was looking like schools would remain closed through the end of the school year.
Schools, parents preparing for children to be out of school until the fall
March 26
Gov. Lamont announces help for businesses, and a large shipment of medical supplies expected within 48 hours
As coronavirus cases rise in the state, shipment of medical supplies expected
March 26
Gov. Lamont seeks a presidential major disaster declaration for the state as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. He had sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in which he highlighted what he considered a need for one.
Lamont announces less COVID-19 testing, seeks major disaster declaration
March 29
FEMA announces it will be providing the state of Connecticut with additional aid as it continues to combat the coronavirus.
FEMA approves Gov. Lamont's major disaster declaration request
March 30
Local playgrounds across the state are forced to close
Social distancing failure: Cities, towns forced to close playgrounds
April 1
Some grocery store chains in Connecticut begin limiting customers in addition to product purchases.
Grocery stores limit number of customers, gov issues shopping safety tips
April 1
Environmental officials announced stricter rules when it comes to social distancing at state parks.
DEEP reduces state parks capacity, violators could face fines, charges
April 1
Services members begin transforming Southern CT State University field house into a field hospital
Gov. Lamont visits field hospital at SCSU
April 1
Gov. Ned Lamont and other leaders announced a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for people impacted by coronavirus.
State implements 90-day grace period for mortgage payments amid pandemic
April 2
A letter was sent out by the Department of Public Health, letting nursing homes know that the state will designate specific facilities for residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, and those who have not.
State to designate nursing homes for residents who test COVID-19 positive
April 2
As the unemployment number soars, local food pantries started noticing an uptick in need.
Local food pantries seeing surge in clients
April 3
Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order to make shopping at grocery stores safer for both employees and customers.
Executive order issued to protect grocery store employees, customers
April 6
COVID-19 created record high unemployment rate in Connecticut.
Department of Labor hires more employees to help with unemployment claims
April 6
Officials say as cases are gradually increasing, rather than exploding, they expected the virus to peak in late April in Fairfield County, and mid-May in Hartford County.
COVID-19 cases expected to peak from late April to mid-May in CT
April 9
More than 300,000 people are out of work in Connecticut, as the state said it was processing two years’ worth of claims in one month.
State processing two years’ worth of unemployment claims in one month
April 10
On Thursday, state leaders said schools will not reopen until at least May 20, as the coronavirus pandemic continues on.
Schools, non-essential businesses remain closed until at least May 20
April 10
Lamont announced that he signed an executive order to provide renters assistance. The order will implement a 60-day grace period for April and May rent for tenants who lost their jobs or revenue.
Lamont signs order to help renters, prolong distancing measures
April 11
Crews begin working to transform the Connecticut Convention Center into an overflow hospital space.
Army National Guard to set up overflow hospital space at CT Convention Center
April 14
Gov. Ned Lamont was joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Delaware Gov. John Carney, and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for a conference call to discuss a multi-state council to restore the economy and get people back to work.
Govs., including Lamont, join to create plan to reopen economy
April 14
The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services extends the filing and payment deadlines of certain returns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DRS extends filing, payment deadlines for certain tax returns
April 15
The Internal Revenue Service began depositing stimulus payments in taxpayers' accounts this week.
Many find stimulus money in bank accounts Wednesday morning
April 16
Folks across the state were urged to start wearing masks or face coverings when around a crowd or inside stores. Gov. Lamont said he planned to issue new guidelines in an executive order that is expected within 48 hours.
Executive order regarding masks, face coverings expected this week
April 16
In Connecticut, the advisory group said the state needs to see a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and cases. This is also recommended by the federal government.
State needs 14-day decline in cases, hospitalizations before reopening
April 17
Gov. Ned Lamont asked residents who spend the winter in Florida to quarantine when they come back to Connecticut.
Gov. Lamont asks "snowbirds" to quarantine upon returning to Connecticut
April 20
CT residents now required to wear face coverings in public places.
CT residents required to wear face masks in public starting tonight
April 20
Foodshare begins distributing food at Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Foodshare handing out meals all week to those in need
April 20
Gov. Lamont said nursing homes will be subject to inspections starting on Monday. This is as some of the COVID-19 recovery centers were starting to take residents from other homes.
DPH to start inspecting nursing homes to ensure proper CDC guidelines met
April 22
Gov. Ned Lamont announced a new partnership between Hartford HealthCare and Quest Diagnostics that was expected to dramatically increase testing capabilities.
Gov. announces partnership that will significantly increase daily testing
April 23
The state continues to require any person in a public place to wear a face covering, when social distancing can't be maintained.
Gov. considers making masks mandatory after retailers don't enforce rules
April 28
Connecticut begins considering options when it comes to reopening the state.
State looks at reopening options as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
April 28
Ch. 3 announces it will join a team to distribute masks to folks across the state
3Cares: WFSB joins others to distribute thousands of face masks
April 29
Gov. Lamont announces a contact tracing plan, giving the state the ability to find out where this person is going and who they’re coming in contact with.
Contact tracing program expected to begin in May
April 29
Connecticut restaurants make a public pledge to keep customers safe when the state reopens from its coronavirus restrictions.
CT restaurants make safety pledge for when they're allowed to reopen
May 1
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state would need to see 14 consecutive days of a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
If that happens, several businesses and industries would be able to reopen on May 20.
Several businesses, industries expected to reopen May 20
May 1
New information was released on COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
State releases report on COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes, assisted living facilities
May 1
Cities and towns looked at different ways to welcome diners back at restaurants.
Hartford considers changing zoning regulations to allow more outdoor dining
May 5
Connecticut election officials released a coronavirus election plan. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced the state's 27-point plan, which included both the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general elections.
Coronavirus election plan released by the secretary of the state's office
May 5
Spring high school sports in Connecticut were officially canceled
CIAC officially cancels spring high school sports
May 6
Connecticut's governor said schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
Lamont: Schools will remain closed for rest of academic year
May 14
School districts would soon be able to submit applications to the state for a cut of a $111 million coronavirus aid package.
State receives $111 million in COVID-19 relief aid for schools
May 19
State officials released guidelines for businesses that plan to reopen on May 20.
State releases guidelines for businesses to reopen
For more information on the state's continued reopening rollout, click here.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.