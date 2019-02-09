NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Timothy Stewart has resigned as President of the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce, announced chamber Chairman Gennaro Bizzarro on Saturday.
Stewart, the former New Britain mayor, was called to resign by city leaders after making derogatory comments about women.
He used the “B” word to describe a group of Democratic congresswomen and senators who wore white at the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Stewart apologized on Facebook Wednesday for his comments. He was also placed on administrative leave on Wednesday.
“I thank everyone for their continued patience, resolve, and support during this difficult time, and I am confident that together, we will get past this and continue to move the Chamber forward for years to come,” said Bizzarro.
