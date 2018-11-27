SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Route 10 in Simsbury is closed after a trailer with a crane on it tipped over, police said.
It happened on Route 10, also known as Hopmeadow Street, between West Street and Pine Hill Road.
The road is closed, but police said the section between West Street and Powder Forest Drive is expected to reopen around 5 p.m.
Police and fire crews have responded to the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.