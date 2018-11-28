NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rear view, those packages from your holiday shopping are heading to your front door.
Unfortunately, you’re not the only one looking forward to those deliveries.
It’s pretty much a problem in every city and town.
Thieves looking to ruin your holiday, by trying to get their hands on your presents before you do.
In some towns it’s already starting.
A video posted to Facebook catches a Grinch red handed.
This happened in New Haven on Monday.
The thief walked up to a front porch, picked up a big cardboard box with the word fragile on it, and then ran off into a waiting SUV.
“Kind of deters you from getting your package delivered at your house or maybe even online shopping,” said Mecca Griffith.
Turns out the Wednesday after Thanksgiving is National Package Protection Day.
It was founded by ring.com, the doorbell alert system that gives homeowners a heads up when someone is at their door.
“I see people buying gifts, working hard, they’re delivered to their house, someone just comes up doesn’t have a job, maybe they do have a job and just don’t care, heartless, that’s what you call them heartless people,” said Jessie Pickett.
While this package pilfering took place in the Elm City, scenes like this play out all over the state.
So ,what can you do to protect yourself?
If you can, track the package or request a signature be required for delivery.
Also ask a friend or family member who you know will be home if you can have it delivered to their house.
See if you can pick it up at a shipping and receiving store or ask if the package can be dropped off somewhere other than a front porch, like a back door.
Also, look to see if you could have your package delivered to your work address.
“When I order my things on amazon, it ships to amazon locker, they send me a code in my email, and then I got to the locker location, put in the code and the locker pops open,” said Griffith.
According to the US Postal Service, it expects to deliver roughly 900 million packages from Thanksgiving to New Years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.